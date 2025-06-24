New Yorkers should remain on ‘high alert’ amid rising US-Iran tensions, Hochul says

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 23 de junio, 2025

New York state agencies are on high alert due to rising tensions between the United States and Iran, though no credible threats to New York exist at this time, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday.

Hochul said she held a call with over 100 religious and community leaders to let them know “all the steps we’ve taken since I first became aware of the situation and immediately convened my top security team: counterintelligence, State Police, all of our partners and Homeland Security to talk about what we can do.”

The New York State Thruway Authority, the New York State Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, as well as all trains, airports, water systems, utilities and the New York Power Authority, are on high alert, according to Hochul.

“All of these are actually vulnerabilities, but it’s not something that hasn’t been contemplated,” she stated. “We tabletop exercises. We drill. We have highly professional individuals who are stepping up to do what they’ve been trained to do, and that is to protect our homeland and to protect the people of the State of New York.”

Hochul stated that patrols will increase around houses of worship in the state.

“There are a lot of people feeling scared who have family members in the Middle East,” she stated. “Religious groups, whether it’s the Jewish or Muslim communities—we have the largest groups in the State of New York or anywhere in the country—we are going to continue letting them know that we will defend and fight against hate crimes.”

“Our State Police Hate Crimes Task Force is on high alert, ready to assist anyone who needs help,” she continued.

Hochul urged the public to remain on high alert as a “number of attacks have been thwarted because of vigilant individuals—our civilians who’ve stepped up and reported what they’ve seen.”

“Let us not forget the brave men and women of our armed services who are putting themselves in harm’s way every single day, and pray for them and a speedy de-escalation of this conflict and ultimately peace in the region,” she stated.

©️JNS