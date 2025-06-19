US embassy in Israel sends urgent notice about evacuation of US citizens

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 19 de junio, 2025

The United States has started the voluntary evacuation process for U.S. citizens who wish to leave Israel amid the country’s conflict with Iran.

“Urgent notice,” Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, posted on social media on Wednesday. “American citizens wanting to leave Israel, the U.S. embassy in Israel is working on evacuation flights and cruise ship departures.”

The envoy urged citizens to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive updates.

The U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday that it established a Middle East task force, operating 24 hours a day, to help coordinate support for U.S. citizens, diplomatic missions and personnel during the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Tammy Bruce, the State Department spokeswoman, told reporters that the task force will help U.S. citizens stranded in regional trouble spots receive timely information, including travel advisories and security updates, through a website and hotline.

But details about the potential evacuation of U.S. citizens were lacking, including figures of how many Americans have requested to depart and what options are available to them, even as other countries are calling for their citizens to leave Israel.

“Our commitment is to the safety and security of Americans around the world,” Bruce told reporters at the department’s press briefing.

Bruce denied that the department was caught flat-footed by the conflict’s rapid pace.

“The Department of State is always planning for contingencies to assist private U.S. citizens’ departure from crisis areas, and we will alert the U.S. citizenry community if there is, and when there is, additional information to share regarding their options during any crisis, but certainly this one as well,” she said.

Given the rate at which Israel is dismantling Iran’s chain of political and military command, the issue may be moot, particularly if, as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted on Tuesday and Wednesday, the United States becomes actively involved in the attacks.

Still, Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Wesley Bell (D-Mo.), and 43 other House members sent a bipartisan letter to Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging them to lay out to Congress the steps they have planned to evacuate American citizens from Israel.

“Americans in Israel are depending on our government for guidance and a pathway to safety,” the congressmen wrote. “We understand the obstacles posed by the current security situation and the closure of Israel’s airspace. Therefore, all available options, including evacuations by land routes and sea, must be explored.”

The letter noted that constituents were already being directed to the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program registration page, without further clarity.

“We trust that you will honor your responsibility to protect the American people, no matter where they are in the world,” the lawmakers wrote.

8-year-old Ukrainian girl in Israel for cancer treatment killed in Iranian missile attack

Five members of a Ukrainian family, including an 8-year-old girl undergoing cancer treatment at an Israeli hospital, were among the nine people killed by an Iranian missile impact on a Tel Aviv suburb this week, a city spokesperson said on Wednesday.



The dead in Sunday’s attack in Bat Yam included Anastasia (Nastia) Borik, an 8-year-old first grader who was being treated for leukemia at Sheba Medical Center’s oncology unit.



She was killed along with her mother Maria Peshkurova, 31, her grandmother Olena (Yelena) Peshkurova, 54, and her cousins Konstantin Totvich, 10 and Ilya Peshkurov, 15.



The family had come to Israel from the Ukrainian city of Odessa as tourists in December 2022 for her life-saving medical treatment.

​Four Israelis were also killed in the pre-dawn missile attack. It was the single most lethal Iranian strike on Israel over the last six days.



24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in more than 400 Iranian missile attacks across Israel.

