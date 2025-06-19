Iranian missile hits Beersheva hospital; 4 critically wounded in Holon

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 19 de junio, 2025

At least three people were seriously wounded by an Iranian missile barrage on Israel on Thursday morning. Beersheva’s Soroka Hospital sustained a direct hit, and impacts were also reported in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Holon.

The four serious injuries were caused by a direct hit on a residential building in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, according to Wolfson Medical Center. The hospital also said it was also treating 19 people listed in mild condition.

Two people were seriously injured in the direct hit in Ramat Gan, according to Hebrew media reports.

The barrage, comprising some 20 ballistic missiles, was the heaviest launched by Islamic Republic in some 48 hours.

Emergency teams were responding at several sites, searching for wounded and treating several individuals for minor injuries, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom. In total, 22 individuals with mild injuries were receiving care and are being transported to hospitals.

United Hatzalah said that volunteers were providing care to a moderately wounded woman in her 80s and assisting about 10 others with minor injuries.

Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that a suspected leak of hazardous materials on one of the floors of Soroka hospital was being investigated and that the area was being evacuated; however, it was later reported that fears of a leak had been ruled out.

“There has been damage to the hospital and extensive damage in various areas. We are currently assessing the damages, including injuries,” the Soroka spokesperson said, requesting that people not come to the medical center at this time and stating that further updates would be provided as soon as possible.

According to reports, part of the Soroka complex had been evacuated just a day before Thursday’s strike by a special order of the Health Ministry, including the floor hit by the missile.

Israeli Health Minister Uriel Buso called the Soroka strike “an act of terror” that crosses a red line.

“It is a war crime by the Iranian regime, deliberately targeting innocent civilians and medical teams dedicated to saving lives. The Health Ministry was prepared in advance, and thanks to the immediate actions we took, a major disaster was averted,” Buso said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the Iranian regime “Nazis who launch missiles at hospitals, at the elderly, and at children.” The minister asserted that if they had nuclear weapons, they would deploy them “without even thinking for a second.”

He called “Operation Rising Lion,” the current campaign in Iran, “the most just campaign Israel has ever embarked on in its history.”

Ben-Gvir continued: “I embrace the citizens of Israel and strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister and my colleagues in the cabinet during these days. We are all united—to remove this threat once and for all, until the end and until absolute victory! The people of Israel live.”

This is a developing story.

