Mamdani "uniquely unsuited" to be NYC mayor, Times ed board says

New York City voters should not “rank” Zohran Mamdani, an anti-Israel state representative, among their choices for mayor in the June 24 Democratic primary, The New York Times editorial board stated on Monday.

“Mr. Mamdani is running on an agenda uniquely unsuited to the city’s challenges,” the board wrote. “He is a Democratic Socialist who too often ignores the unavoidable trade-offs of governance. He favors rent freezes that could restrict housing supply and make it harder for younger New Yorkers and new arrivals to afford housing.”

Mamdani brings less relevant experience to the race than any mayoral candidate in New York City history, the editorial board added. (It did not mention criticism of Mamdani’s Jew-hatred.)

“He has never run a government department or private organization of any size,” the Times stated. “As a state legislator, he has struggled to execute his own agenda.”

The editorial board noted that none of the 11 Democratic mayoral candidates offers the potential to become the city’s next great mayor. It did not endorse any candidate but noted that Andrew Cuomo, the former state governor, holds a slim lead over Mamdani in recent polls.

The Times editorial board noted that many New Yorkers plan to vote for the former governor despite “significant shortcomings,” including his handling of the pandemic, during which he had Covid patients put in nursing homes, and allegations of sexual harassment from at least 11 women. (Cuomo resigned as governor in 2021.)

“His list of accomplishments includes paid family leave, expanded health insurance, a higher minimum wage, a marriage equality law, a strict gun-control law, an ambitious clean energy program, the Second Avenue subway and renovations of John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports and Penn Station,” per the Times.

The board also pointed to a potential alternative in mayoral candidate Brad Lander, the city’s current comptroller who is Jewish.

“Mr. Lander is another Democrat who adopted dubious ideas, such as cuts to policing, during the party’s leftward shift of the late 2010s and early 2020s,” it stated. “He has since moderated, though, which demonstrates a welcome ability to learn from experience.”

Given New York City’s ranked-choice voting system—which allows voters to list multiple candidates in order of their preference, and to have their votes redistributed when lower-ranked candidates are removed—the editorial board noted that the outcome may hinge on how voters choose to rank Cuomo and Mamdani, the current front-runners.

“We do not believe that Mr. Mamdani deserves a spot on New Yorkers’ ballots,” the editorial board wrote. “As for Mr. Cuomo, we have serious objections to his ethics and conduct, even if he would be better for New York’s future than Mr. Mamdani.”

"Clearly unfit"

Mamdani has managed to bring the Jewish community in New York and the Times, together, even though the two rarely agree, according to Chaskel Bennett, co-founder of the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition. (Bennett endorsed Cuomo on June 9.)

“While few if anyone of influence in our community looks to the Times for their guidance or opinion, there’s no doubt that in liberal circles, the Gray Lady remains the paper of record even in its diminished state,” he told JNS.

“Clearly the paper recognizes what we have been saying for months,” he said. “Mamdani is ill equipped, misguided and actually dangerous to the city’s future.”

The Jewish community feels alienated by Mamdani’s campaign, according to Bennett.

“Mamdani’s anti-law enforcement positions, support for BDS and alignment with pro-Hamas groups have raised deep alarm and concern with Orthodox Jewish voters,” Bennett said. “That has resulted in unanimous opposition to his candidacy across the entire city.”

“The fact that the entire Orthodox community is united in opposition to Mamdani’s candidacy and that position coincides with the Times’s negative view of him is further proof of just how glaringly unfit Mamdani is for the job of New York City mayor,” he said.

