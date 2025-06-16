IDF strikes Iranian state broadcaster HQ after evacuation orders

Smoke billows from an explosion at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building in Tehran AFP

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 16 de junio, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday it attacked military targets in Tehran, as the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting propaganda channel confirmed that its headquarters was hit by airstrikes.

“The Iranian regime’s propagandist and inciting broadcasting authority was attacked by the IDF following the wide-scale evacuation of nearby residents,” Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed on social media.

“We will strike the Iranian dictator wherever he may be,” Katz added.

The IDF added in a statement: “Military targets are currently being struck in Tehran. More details as the situation progresses.”

Footage of the strikes on the IRIB TV offices was widely shared on social media.

🚨BREAKING | The Israeli Air Force has bombed the offices of Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran. The moment of the strike was captured during a live broadcast.pic.twitter.com/RBuEX1IXxW — VOZ (@Voz_US) June 16, 2025

In November 2022, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the IRIB and six individuals associated with it for their involvement in the Iranian government’s censorship activities. IRIB forced and broadcast hundreds of confessions from people detained by the Islamic regime.

The attack came after the IDF issued an evacuation order for parts of a Tehran district, urging noncombatants to leave the area immediately.

“For your safety, we kindly request that you immediately evacuate the mentioned area in District 3 of Tehran,” the Israeli military urged in a statement in Farsi. “Your presence in this area puts your life at risk.”

Katz said, in a subsequent statement, “The Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappear. The evacuation of local residents is beginning.”

The IDF is “on the way to victory” over the threats posed by Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared earlier Monday afternoon.

“We are on the path to achieving our two goals: eliminating the nuclear threat and eliminating the missile threat,” the premier said during a tour of the Israel Air Force’s Tel Nof Airbase in central Israel, speaking alongside Katz.

“When we control Tehran’s skies, we strike these [nuclear and military] targets—regime targets—unlike the criminal Iranian regime, which targets our civilians and comes to kill children and women,” he added.

Jerusalem launched “Operation Rising Lion” because intelligence indicated that Tehran had amassed enough highly enriched uranium for nine bombs, Netanyahu told the U.S. TV channel Fox News on Sunday.

Netanyahu has said the operation would “continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” vowing to end “the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”

Israeli, Iranian peace deal ‘soon,’ Trump says

Israel and Iran ought to and will end the war “soon,” U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Sunday.



“Iran and Israel should make a deal and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders, who were able to quickly make a decision and stop,” the U.S. president stated.



Trump also referred to Serbia and Kosovo and to Egypt and Ethiopia.

​“We will have peace, soon, between Israel and Iran,” Trump stated. “Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK. The people understand.”



“Make the Middle East great again,” he said.



It would not seem, judging by statements from Israeli and Iranian leaders, that a peace deal is imminent.

