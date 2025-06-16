No deal with Iran allowing regime to enrich uranium, House group tells Trump

Published by Leandro Fleischer 16 de junio, 2025

As the Jewish state continues to attack Iranian nuclear and military sites and the Islamic Republic bombs Israeli cities, a bipartisan group of U.S. House members demanded that any future nuclear deal with Iran include a ban on enriching uranium.

In a letter sent on Sunday to U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has held talks with Iran to replace the multinational agreement from which the president walked away in 2018, the lawmakers warned they would oppose any deal without such a prohibition.

“There is no such thing as peaceful uranium enrichment when it involves Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror,” the lawmakers wrote. “The United States must maintain a position of absolute clarity: zero enrichment, zero pathway to a nuclear weapon.”

“Any framework that deviates from this standard will face strong bipartisan opposition in Congress,” they said.

Led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.), the letter cited the International Atomic Energy Agency’s recent finding that Iran had violated its obligations to fully disclose all nuclear activities.

“The strikes on Iranian enrichment facilities, as well as on missile factories and command centers, were carried out in response to what Israeli officials called an imminent threat,” the lawmakers wrote.

“The Israeli military assessed that Iran has already enriched enough uranium for multiple nuclear weapons,” they added. “The world can no longer afford the illusion of time.”

Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), Darren Soto (D-Fla.), Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) also signed the letter.

Israeli, Iranian peace deal ‘soon,’ Trump says

Israel and Iran ought to and will end the war “soon,” U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Sunday.



“Iran and Israel should make a deal and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders, who were able to quickly make a decision and stop,” the U.S. president stated.



Trump also referred to Serbia and Kosovo and to Egypt and Ethiopia.

​

​“We will have peace, soon, between Israel and Iran,” Trump stated. “Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK. The people understand.”



“Make the Middle East great again,” he said.



It would not seem, judging by statements from Israeli and Iranian leaders, that a peace deal is imminent.

© JNS