Eight killed, hundreds injured by Iranian ballistic missile attacks

Eight people were killed and nearly 300 injured in the early hours of Monday by an Iranian ballistic missile barrage on Israeli civilian population centers in the central and northern regions of the country.

The impacts were spread across four locations. The fatalities occurred in the Gush Dan region—four in Petah Tikva and one in Bnei Brak.

Three individuals who were initially reported as being trapped in Haifa were later declared dead, according to Hebrew media reports, while a 30-year-old woman is hospitalized in serious condition.

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command is investigating the deaths of three victims—two women and a man in their 70s—who were killed in Petah Tikva while sheltering in a protected space. An 80-year-old man was also found dead at the site of a missile strike in Bnei Brak.

As of Monday morning, Magen David Adom teams had evacuated 87 people to hospitals—five in moderate condition and 81 in mild condition. Rescue operations and searches for additional casualties were ongoing at two of the four affected sites.

According to an Israeli Health Ministry update on Monday morning, a total of 287 wounded individuals arrived at hospitals during the night. The ministry’s numbers include information from both MDA and independent arrivals. As of Monday morning, one person was in serious condition, 13 were in moderate condition, 240 were in mild condition, 11 were suffering from anxiety, and 25 patients were under medical evaluation with their condition not yet determined.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced that a nearby Iranian missile strike had damaged the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that the home of MK Hanoch Milwidsky (Likud) in Petah Tikva was damaged by an Iranian missile.

Several people were lightly wounded on Sunday night in the preceding Iranian missile attack.

At least 13 people were killed overnight Saturday as Iranian ballistic missiles struck civilian areas across Israel.

