Netanyahu confirms Israel arming Gaza clans against Hamas

6 de junio, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Thursday that his government is arming clans in the Gaza Strip.

“In consultation with security officials, we made use of clans in Gaza that are opposed to Hamas,” the prime minister said in a video posted on X. “What’s wrong with that?” he continues. “It’s only good. It saves the lives of IDF soldiers.”

The Israeli leader was responding to a question by one of his advisers on the short interview clip after Avigdor Liberman, who heads the opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster on Thursday that Netanyahu had unilaterally approved the transfer of weapons to the Rafah-based Abu Shabab clan.

The clan, an armed gang or militia (the “Anti-Terror Service”) in the southern Gaza Strip led by Yasser Abu Shabab, is opposed to Hamas’s rule.

Netanyahu said that Liberman’s leak was “very serious” but predicted that he would not be investigated for it.

“Publicizing it only does good for Hamas,” the prime minister said.

The group has presented itself as an opposition force to Hamas and says its aim is to protect trucks bringing aid into Gaza under the new U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

