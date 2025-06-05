Israel returns bodies of two hostages from Gaza

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 5 de junio, 2025

The bodies of two Israeli hostages have been recovered from the Gaza Strip in a special operation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday.

Judy Weinstein-Haggai and Gadi Haggai, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, were named as the two deceased captives. The married couple—who were dual Israeli and American citizens—were murdered during the Hamas-led invasion on Oct. 7, 2023, and their bodies were taken to Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed their deaths in December.

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. Our hearts ache over this most terrible loss. May their memory be a blessing,” the premier said in a statement.

“I wish to thank and express my appreciation to the soldiers and commanders for their determined and successful operation. We will not rest and we will not be silent until we bring all our hostages home—both the living and the fallen,” Netanyahu continued.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the recovery of their bodies “a moment of deep pain, but also one of solace and the resolution of uncertainty.” He pledged to continue “to do everything in our power to bring our sisters and brothers back from hell— the living, for healing and rehabilitation, and the fallen, to be laid to rest in dignity. Every last one of them!”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum extended condolences to the Haggai family and thanked the security forces who participated in the recovery operation.

“Our hearts are with the entire Nir Oz community, and we pray that all the hostages will soon return home, together with the fallen, who will be brought to a proper burial,” the statement read.

The bodies were retrieved from the Khan Yunis area on Wednesday night in a joint operation with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the IDF said.

They were murdered and their corpses were taken by the Mujahideen Brigades (“Kataeb al-Mujahideen”) terrorist organization, according to the military.

The Mujahideen Brigades collaborates closely with Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades (“Saraya Al-Quds”).

“The couple, Judy and Gad, are parents of four, Judy was 70 years old at the time of her death and Gad was 72 years old at the time of his death,” the IDF statement added.

The number of hostages—both living and deceased—held in Gaza now stands at 56.

© JNS