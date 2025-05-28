Netanyahu: Mohammed Sinwar is dead

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 28 de mayo, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday that Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas’s top terrorist leader in the Gaza Strip, was eliminated in a May 13 airstrike on a tunnel in the Khan Yunis area.

“We took out Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar,” the prime minister said during a so-called 40-signature debate, which the opposition can call once a month and which Netanyahu is obliged to attend.

“Throughout Israel’s wars, there have never been so many achievements on so many fronts,” Netanyahu said. “We changed the face of the Middle East and established Israel’s status as a regional power.”

On May 18, Defense Minister Israel Katz told lawmakers of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that “all indications” were that the Israeli Air Force killed Mohammed Sinwar in the May 13 attack.

Multiple IAF jets were involved in the strike on the base under the European Hospital in Al-Fukhari, a town in the Khan Yunis Governorate, which employed bunker-busting munitions to penetrate the tunnel.

Israeli sources told reporters earlier this month that the site housed dozens of high-ranking terrorists and was being used to coordinate.

Sinwar was a senior Hamas commander and brother of Yahya Sinwar, the slain leader of the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, who was eliminated by Israeli ground forces on Oct. 16. Following his brother’s death, Mohammed Sinwar served as the group’s top “military” leader.

Yahya Sinwar was the mastermind behind the terror attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which some 1,200 people, primarily civilians, were murdered, thousands were wounded and 251 were kidnapped.

