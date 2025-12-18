Netanyahu demands global action on antisemitism

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 17 de diciembre, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the West Tuesday to bolster security for Jews worldwide following the shooting at a Chabad Chanukah event in Sydney, Australia, that killed 15 people and wounded dozens more.

“I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to combat antisemitism and provide the necessary security and safety for Jewish communities around the world,” Netanyahu said in a social media post. “And they should heed our warnings. I demand that they act—now.”

A father and son opened fire at a Bondi Beach park during celebrations of the Jewish festival. The surviving son was charged on Wednesday with murder, terrorism and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder. Australian authorities say the two men appeared to be motivated by Islamic State ideology.

©️JNS