Iran’s secret cash pipeline to Hezbollah exposed
An arrest at Beirut Airport has unveiled a sophisticated smuggling network.
Iran has a sophisticated covert cash pipeline to Hezbollah using couriers, duty-free baggage swaps and diplomatic immunity.
On Feb. 28, Lebanese authorities arrested a courier at Beirut’s airport with $2.5 million in cash. Analyst Ronen Solomon, editor of Intelli Times, explained: “The system relies on connecting flights through Istanbul and other third countries to obscure the Iranian origin of the funds.”
The cash was handed off in a duty-free zone before the courier flew back to Beirut, where he was caught by new security measures. The money is allegedly funneled to Hezbollah’s underground vault beneath Al-Sahel Hospital, which Israeli intelligence believes holds billions of dollars in cash and gold.
The suspect, Mohammad Arif Hussein, insisted the funds were for a “Shi’ite charity.” Days later, Lebanon’s Supreme Shi’ite Islamic Council confirmed it was the recipient, although its proximity to Hezbollah sites suggests it acts as a front for the terror organization.
The U.S. has offered a $10-million reward for information on Hezbollah’s financial smuggling network
