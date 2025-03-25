Columbia University campus reforms are ‘positive sign,’ feds say

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 24 de marzo, 2025

The U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. General Services Administration welcomed on Monday Columbia University’s commitment to institute reforms to combat Jew-hatred on campus or risk losing $400 million in federal funding.

Linda McMahon, the secretary of education, said in a statement that Columbia is cooperating with the Trump administration to find a lasting resolution.

“I have been in communication with Columbia University Interim President Katrina Armstrong over the last few weeks and appreciate her leadership and commitment to advance truly meaningful reforms on campus,” she stated.

On March 13, the government offices sent a letter to Columbia highlighting the government’s preconditions for discussing renewed federal funding for the private school.

Columbia announced on March 21 that it would comply with the recommendations put forth by the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, such as instituting a mask ban and increasing oversight of its Middle Eastern Department.

The university said it will appoint a new senior vice provost to review curricular offerings and hiring practices in its Middle East programs, including its Center for Palestine Studies, Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies, Middle East Institute, Tel Aviv and Amman hubs, Middle East policy major (in its School of International and Public Affairs) and Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African studies program.

The university also stated that it will hire 36 “special officers” with the authority to remove students from campus or arrest people when necessary to bolster campus security.

Columbia’s compliance with the task force’s preconditions is only the first step in rehabilitating its relationship with the government, faculty and students, according to a press release from the Education Department.

Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service and a task force member, said in a statement that “Columbia’s early steps are a positive sign, but they must continue to show that they are serious in their resolve to end antisemitism and protect all students and faculty on their campus through permanent and structural reform.”

“Other universities that are being investigated by the task force should expect the same level of scrutiny and swiftness of action if they don’t act to protect their students and stop antisemitic behavior on campus,” he said.

Brian Cohen, executive director of The Kraft Center for Jewish Student Life (Columbia/Barnard Hillel), said the university’s newly announced plan represents a promising start to addressing campus Jew-hatred.

“Some positive steps have already been taken, and I hope this further moves us in the right direction,” he said. “There is a lot of work to be done to change the culture of Columbia, in the classroom and on College Walk.”

“Despite all of the challenges we’ve had,” he added, “I continue to be impressed by the strength and resilience of our Jewish students.”

