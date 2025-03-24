Netanyahu, Rubio discuss Gaza war, ‘unwavering’ US support for Israel—PMO

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 23 de marzo, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamín Netanyahu, spoke with U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

The call was focused on “regional developments, including releasing the hostages and the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip "according to a brief readout published by Netanyahu’s office on Sunday evening.

Washington’s top diplomat was said to have expressed to Netanyahu the Trump administration’s “unwavering support for Israel and its policy.”

On March 15, Rubio slammed as “nuts” the terms being demanded by Hamas in hostage-ceasefire negotiations with Israel, while insisting the Trump administration remains committed to freeing the remaining 59 captives still held by the Palestinian terrorist organization in Gaza.

“We care about all the hostages. We want all the hostages released … But we’re also talking about bodies. And these trades that are being made, they’re ridiculous trades—400 people for three. These are nuts,” Rubio said at a press conference following the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting.

“The whole world should continue to say that what Hamas has done is outrageous, it’s ridiculous, it’s sick, it’s disgusting … We’re just dealing with some savages. That’s it. These are bad people, terrible people, and we need to treat them as such,” added Rubio.

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, sought to extend the Gaza ceasefire through the Passover and Ramadan periods, during which time Hamas would release 11 living hostages and half of the bodies it still holds. Jerusalem endorsed Witkoff’s proposed outline; Hamas did not.

Early on March 18, the IDF launched fresh “extensive” strikes against Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. The renewed Israeli military campaign has been officially named “Operation Strength and Sword.”

Washington “fully supports” Israel’s decision to resume its war against Hamas, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

