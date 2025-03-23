IDF expands ground operations throughout Gaza

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 23 de marzo, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday that it has expanded military operations in both northern and southern Gaza, including the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah and an offensive in Beit Hanun.

IDF encircles Tel al-Sultan



In recent hours, IDF troops completed the encirclement of the Tel al-Sultan camp in Rafah as part of efforts to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate Hamas operatives in the area. The operation aims to strengthen control and expand the security buffer in southern Gaza, the military said.

During the night, troops surrounded the area, neutralized terrorists and carried out a targeted raid on a Hamas command and control center that had been used in recent months.

The IDF emphasized that civilians are being allowed to evacuate the combat zone via designated routes.

IDF Arabic-language spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee published a map on X on Sunday, identifying the designated evacuation zone and warning that the area is now an active combat zone.

IDF troops enter Beit Hanun in northern Gaza



Simultaneously, IDF soldiers have entered Beit Hanun in the northeastern Gaza Strip to dismantle Hamas’s terror infrastructure and expand the security buffer in the region.

As part of this operation, the IDF is facilitating the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets have conducted strikes on Hamas positions and terrorist infrastructure in support of the ground offensive.

