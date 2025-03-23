Amid escalation and protests, US issues travel warning for Israel

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 23 de marzo, 2025

The U.S. Embassy in Israel issued a new travel advisory on Saturday in light of recent developments.

In a message distributed to U.S. citizens, the embassy urged heightened caution and increased personal security awareness, advising the public to avoid large gatherings and demonstrations and to know the location of the nearest protected space in case of an alert.

The message also noted that security incidents—including mortar fire, rockets, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicle infiltrations—often occur without advance warning. "The security situation is complex and can change quickly," the statement read.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.