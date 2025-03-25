‘We want to see actions not words’ on pay-for-slay, US mission to UN says

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 24 de marzo, 2025

Dorothy Shea, the interim U.S. envoy to the United Nations, appeared to credit Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas on Friday for ending the authority’s pay-for-slay policy, despite Abbas having said publicly that he would never cancel it, “even if we have only one cent left.”

“We welcome the announcement by the Palestinian Authority that it will end the practice of offering cash payments to the families of those who carry out terrorist attacks, which for far too long has incentivized violence against Israeli civilians and set back the prospects of peace,” Shea said during the U.N. Security Council meeting.

JNS sought comment from the U.S. mission to the United Nations about Shea’s remark and whether it believes that the pay-for-slay policy is actually canceled.

“This abhorrent practice needs to end now. We want to see actions, not words,” a spokesman for the U.S. mission told JNS. “We will closely monitor that the law is fully implemented and will consult with the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government on developments.”

