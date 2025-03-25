Argentina to declassify Nazi-era documents

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 25 de marzo, 2025

Argentine President Javier Milei has announced the declassification of government archives related to Nazi activity in the country, aiming to reveal details about how fugitive war criminals fled to Argentina after World War II.

During a meeting with officials from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Milei confirmed that researchers and the public would soon gain access to these historical records. The files are expected to shed light on the “ratlines”—escape networks used by Nazis to evade justice and resettle in South America.

Historians estimate that Argentina harbored around 5,000 Nazi war criminals, including high-profile figures such as Adolf Eichmann and Josef Mengele. The newly available documents may provide fresh insights into the extent of local support that facilitated their arrival and protection.

The initiative aligns with Milei’s commitment to government transparency and historical accountability. Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center welcomed the move, calling it an important step toward justice.

The declassified materials will be housed in Argentina’s General Archive of the Nation and made available for public and academic research.

