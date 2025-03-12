Israeli troops return child allegedly sent to military post by Hamas

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 12 de marzo, 2025

Israeli troops returned a four-year-old Palestinian child to Gaza after he was spotted approaching a military position in a secured area of the Strip, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, tweeted on Wednesday.

The child claimed he had been sent by Hamas operatives, according to Adraee.

Photos shared by Adraee showed IDF forces observing the child before coordinating his safe return.

Yesterday, IDF soldiers identified a 4-year-old child moving towards a post in the security zone. The boy was returned to Gaza by IDF forces and in coordination with international organizations.



“Yesterday, IDF forces spotted a four-year-old Palestinian child approaching an IDF post in the security zone inside the Gaza Strip,” tweeted Adraee. “The forces returned the child to the Strip in coordination with the Government Coordination Unit and the international community.”

The IDF official condemned the incident, accusing Hamas of exploiting civilians for propaganda purposes. “It is clear that the terrorist organization Hamas does not hesitate to use all means and tools to exploit civilians and children in a disgraceful manner in order to promote terrorist activities,” he wrote.

