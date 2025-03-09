Israel to halt supply of electricity to Gaza

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 9 de marzo, 2025

Israel will stop supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday.

“I have signed an order immediately cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip. Enough talk, it’s time for action!'” Cohen wrote in a post to X.

Last Sunday, the Israeli government announced the suspension of all humanitarian aid to Gaza after Hamas rejected the ceasefire extension proposed by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that no goods or supplies would enter Gaza until further notice.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Jan. 19, more than 25,000 aid trucks carrying food, water and medicine have entered Gaza, alongside more than half a million tents and 2,100 fuel tankers. Israeli officials estimate that Hamas has stockpiled supplies sufficient for four to six months.

“There is no shortage of essential products in the Strip whatsoever,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, in response to a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the E3—France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

“We call on the Government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure full, rapid, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza,” the E3 said on March 5.

The Foreign Ministry had quoted former U.S. President Joe Biden, who said on Oct. 18, 2023, that if Hamas “diverts or steals” the aid, then “it will stop the international community from being able to provide” it.

“Aid that goes to Hamas is not humanitarian. Enabling the enemy to resupply itself so it can regroup and attack you again is not humanitarian—it is suicidal and will not be allowed,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Stolen humanitarian aid became the economic lifeline for Hamas during the current war, handing it profits estimated at a half-billion dollars, according to Channel 12.

Netanyahu addressed the issue of Hamas exploiting aid at a Sept. 4 press conference, promising that Israel would in time strip the terrorist group of its ability to use the stolen supplies for financial gain.

David Mencer, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, told press on March 3: “It is Hamas who is harming the Gazan population. Hamas systematically takes the humanitarian aid and sells it to support their own terror. … Hamas could be humanitarian but they’ve in fact been barbarian.”

With Witkoff slated to travel to Doha on Tuesday to encourage negotiations between Israel and Hamas, the Jewish state confirmed that it will participate in the discussions.

“Israel has accepted the invitation of the mediators backed by the United States,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated, in a translation of the Hebrew, “and will send a delegation to Doha on Monday in an effort to advance the negotiations.”

© JNS