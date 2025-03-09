Houthis threaten to resume attacks on Israeli ships over Gaza supplies

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 9 de marzo, 2025

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi terrorists have threatened to once more attack Israeli shipping unless aid supplies to Gaza are allowed to resume, its leader said on Friday.

“If the Israeli enemy continues after the first four days to prevent the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip … then we will resume our naval operations against the Israeli enemy,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned in a televised address on Friday.

This would mean that Houthi attacks would restart on Tuesday.

The Houthis previously carried out drone and missile strikes on shipping in the Red Sea during the Gaza war in support of the Hamas terrorist group, halting its attacks following the ceasefire that began on Jan. 19.

Al-Houthi on Feb. 28 threatened to restart missile attacks on Israeli territory, warning that Tel Aviv would be in the crosshairs again if Jerusalem resumes combat against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“If war returns to Gaza, we will rain fire upon all areas of the enemy regime [Israel], especially Tel Aviv, which is known as occupied Jaffa,” he said in a statement marking the start of Ramadan.

The Israeli government announced on March 2 that it had suspended all humanitarian aid to Gaza after Hamas rejected the ceasefire extension proposed by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

The U.S. State Department re-designated the Houthis in Yemen as a foreign terrorist organization on March 4. The move came a little more than a month after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling on the department to issue the reclassification.

