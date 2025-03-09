Khamenei rejects Trump’s proposal for nuclear negotiations

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 8 de marzo, 2025

Tehran will not be bullied by the United States over its nuclear program, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump said he sent a letter to the Iranians asking to negotiate a deal.

“The insistence of some bully governments on negotiations is not to resolve issues, but to dominate and impose their own expectations,” Khamenei said in a meeting with senior Iranian officials in Tehran, Reuters reported.

“Talks for them is a path to have new expectations, it is not only about Iran’s nuclear issue. Iran will definitely not accept their expectations,” the dictator added, seemingly ruling out a path to negotiations.

Trump, in an interview with the Fox Business channel on Friday, said that his letter conveyed the message, “’I hope you’re going to negotiate, because it’s going to be a lot better for Iran.’

“I think they want to get that letter,” he continued. “The other alternative is you have to do something, because Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Speaking to reporters on the same day in the Oval Office, Trump said that there would be “interesting days ahead” with respect to the Islamic Republic.

“We’re down to final strokes with Iran,” Trump said, using a golf metaphor. “We’re down to the final moments. We’re at final moments. Can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.”

Tehran has significantly increased its stockpile of near-weapons grade uranium, enough to build six nuclear bombs, according to an International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by Reuters.

In Khamenei’s remarks on Saturday, he also accused Western media of not allowing denial of the Holocaust.

No one can “protest the crimes committed in Palestine and Lebanon, or deny what Hitler is claimed to have done to the Jews, on Western-run social media,” he said.

Khamenei further slammed European nations for criticizing Tehran’s noncompliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement on its nuclear program, signed in 2015 during the Obama administration.

France, Britain and Germany “are issuing statements, claiming that Iran has not fulfilled its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA! Someone should ask them: Have you fulfilled yours? You never did from the very beginning!” he said.

Iran’s supreme leader stressed that during the administration of President Hassan Rouhani (2013-2021), the Islamic Republic “tolerated” the deal for a year, until the Iranian parliament approved a bill prohibiting the country from renewing the JCPOA agreement.

“There was no other way. And now, the same holds true: There is no other way to stand against coercion and bullying,” Khamenei said.

©️JNS