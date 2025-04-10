Voz media US Voz.us
Rubio urges Hamas disarmament in talks with Saudi foreign minister

They also discussed a Gaza ceasefire, Red Sea security and deepening bilateral cooperation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Washington on Wednesday.

According to State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, they discussed diplomatic efforts in Gaza aimed at releasing hostages and establishing a durable ceasefire, emphasizing the necessity for Hamas to be completely disarmed and disempowered.

Rubio expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate peace between Russia and Ukraine, enhance economic and defense cooperation, eliminate the Houthi threat to the region and restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Both officials agreed on the importance of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces returning to peace talks, protecting civilians, opening humanitarian corridors and returning to civilian governance.

They also reaffirmed the significance of the U.S.-Saudi relationship and committed to exploring ways to further strengthen their partnership.

