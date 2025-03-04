Egypt proposes interim governance for Gaza, replacing Hamas

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

An Egyptian plan for Gaza, positioned as an alternative to U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision for a “Middle East Riviera,” proposes replacing the Hamas terrorist group with interim governing bodies managed by Arab, Muslim and Western states.

An Arab League summit in Cairo on Tuesday gave initial backing to the proposal, with a draft statement calling for swift international and financial support to implement it.

The plan, reviewed by Reuters, envisions an international Governance Assistance Mission overseeing humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

The preamble of the draft stresses that no significant international funding for Gaza’s rehabilitation and reconstruction will be provided as long as Hamas remains the dominant armed political force controlling local governance.

It proposes an International Stabilization Force led by Arab states, funding through donor conferences and Palestinian involvement in rebuilding efforts. The plan excludes Hamas and does not place the Palestinian Authority in a central role. Instead, a steering board comprising Arab countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the United States and the European Union would oversee implementation.

The Egyptian plan notably rejects Trump’s proposal to resettle Gaza’s residents during the enclave’s reconstruction into a global economic hub.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump’s Gaza plan on Monday, calling it “visionary and innovative” in a message thanking the president for his support during the Gaza war.

When asked about Egypt’s Gaza plan, White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said that Trump is committed to his post-war vision for Gaza but welcomes input from Arab partners. Hughes noted that Trump’s proposals have facilitated regional discussions and prevented further crises.

The United Nations estimates that Gaza’s reconstruction will cost over $53 billion. While the Egyptian plan does not specify funding sources, Gulf and Arab states would be required to contribute at least $20 billion initially, though no financial commitments are included in the plan.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that the terrorist group is unaware of any such Egyptian proposal and rejected any external interference.

“The future of Gaza must be determined solely by the Palestinians,” he stated. “Hamas rejects any attempt to impose external projects, non-Palestinian administration, or the presence of foreign forces in Gaza.”

© JNS