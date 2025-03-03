US backs Israel’s aid suspension after Hamas rejects ceasefire extension

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

The United States has given its support to Israel’s announcement on Sunday morning that it is suspending all humanitarian aid to Gaza after the Hamas terrorist organization rejected a ceasefire extension proposed by Washington.

"Israel has negotiated in good faith since the beginning of this administration to ensure the release of hostages held captive by Hamas terrorists. We will support their decision on next steps given Hamas has indicated it’s no longer interested in a negotiated ceasefire," U.S. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes told Axios on Sunday night.

The European Union condemned Hamas’s refusal to extend Phase 1 of the ceasefire but also warned of the humanitarian impact of Israel’s decision to stop aid shipments.

Meanwhile, Qatar, despite its role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s move, calling it a violation of the agreement and international humanitarian law. Another mediator, Egypt, also criticized the Israeli decision. "Using aid as a weapon of collective punishment and starvation in Gaza can’t be accepted or permitted," said Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19, 25,200 aid trucks carrying food, water and medicine have entered Gaza, alongside more than half a million tents and 2,100 fuel tankers. Israeli officials estimate that Hamas has stockpiled supplies sufficient for four to six months.

According to Hebrew media reports, additional measures under consideration by Jerusalem include cutting off electricity and water supplies, targeted strikes on Hamas assets, blocking the entry of temporary shelters and heavy machinery for rubble clearance, and maintaining Israel’s presence along the Philadelphi Corridor.

Moving the Gazan population from the north to the south of the Strip again and resuming the war at full force are also being considered.

Israel has accepted the U.S. proposal for a 50-day extension over the Ramadan and Passover holidays. Under the proposal, half of the remaining hostages (living and deceased) are to be freed on the first day; the rest will be released if a "permanent" ceasefire is agreed upon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump in a video message for his strong support of the Jewish state, reiterating that Jerusalem had accepted the U.S. ceasefire extension framework.

Ramadan began on Friday night and runs until March 29, while Passover begins on April 12 and ends on April 19.

Israeli assessments indicate that Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza are holding 59 hostages. Of these, 24 are believed to be alive—all men—while 35, including three women, are believed to be deceased. Two of the living hostages and three of the deceased are foreign nationals.

© JNS