Texas Republican leaders rake in cash, break records ahead of March primary

Published by Just The News | Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor 20 de enero, 2026

Ahead of the March primary election, Texas’ top three Republican leaders have amassed hefty war chests.

Gov. Greg Abbott again leads all politicians running for reelection in Texas, raising the most money, according to newly filed campaign finance reports.

During the most recent bi-yearly reporting period, which ended Dec. 31, Abbott’s reelection campaign raised $22,710,294 through more than 48,000 contributions from all 254 Texas counties, his campaign said.

Texans for Greg Abbott reported $105,088,492 cash on hand. The Greg Abbott Campaign (candidate/officeholder account) reported $648,687 cash on hand.

“The outpouring of support from across the state sends a powerful message about the values Texans expect our governor to defend,” Abbott’s campaign manager Kim Snyder said in a statement. “As socialists win elections elsewhere, Texans are stepping up to support Governor Abbott because he protects our way of life. He’s fought for a more secure border, kept woke politics out of our schools, delivered a plan that empowers voters to rein in local property tax hikes, and continues to grow an economy built on lower taxes and endless opportunity.”

Abbott, who is running for his fourth term, has received more than one million unique individual contributions from supporters over the course of four gubernatorial campaigns. Nearly 90% of contributions are from Texans, his campaign said in a statement.

He enters the election year with $105,737,179 cash on hand, his campaign said.

Abbott was first elected governor in November 2014. He was reelected in 2018 and 2022 by large margins. He previously served as a Texas Supreme Court justice and attorney general.

The longest serving governor in Texas, Abbott is expected to be reelected in November.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is also running for his fourth term, raised $3.5 million and has a record $38 million cash on hand, according to the latest filings. That’s slightly up from his record-breaking $33.5 million cash-on-hand in January 2025.

Last year, the state legislature “passed the most conservative agenda in Texas history,” Patrick said when announcing his bid for reelection. The agenda included “school choice, property tax relief, investing in our water infrastructure, our electric grid, banning non-citizens from voting, and returning prayer and the Ten Commandments to our public schools.”

Patrick was first elected as lieutenant governor in 2014. He was reelected in the same years as Abbott, also by large margins. He previously served as a state senator representing part of Houston in Harris County.

Abbott and Patrick have made property tax reform a major campaign issue and legislative priority for next year. They’ve proposed competing approaches, setting the stage for conflict even with a Republican majority in the legislature, The Center Square reported.

Property taxes also are listed as a top issue on the Republican Primary ballot, The Center Square reported.

Speaker of the Texas House, state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, is also running for his second term as speaker and seventh term overall. He was first elected to the Texas House in November 2014 and was elected as speaker in January 2025. Texas House members serve two-year terms.

His campaign announced a fundraising total of more than $4.7 million, with more than $4.3 million cash on hand. “The total represents one of the strongest fundraising performances ever by a first-term Speaker and underscores the broad, statewide confidence in Speaker Burrows’ leadership from Texans, business leaders, and public policy stakeholders,” his campaign said.

“Speaker Burrows led the Texas House through one of the most productive, results-driven legislative sessions in recent memory, and this historic fundraising haul reflects that success,” Jason Johnson, senior political advisor to Burrows’ campaign, said in a statement. “Support continues to grow because Texans recognize Speaker Burrows’ steady leadership and commitment to delivering conservative results. His success is rooted in strong partnerships within the Texas House, and he remains focused on ensuring the House continues to have an effective conservative majority committed to upholding the principles that keep Texas strong and prosperous.”

