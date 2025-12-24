TSA set to handle record-breaking travel during this holiday season

Published by Just The News | Brett Rowland | The Center Square 24 de diciembre, 2025

(The Center Square) - The Transportation Security Administration is preparing for a busy – and possibly record-breaking – holiday travel season through the end of the year.

TSA officials said the agency is fully staffed and ready to screen a projected 44.3 million travelers at airport security checkpoints through Jan 4, 2026.

The agency expects the heaviest traveler volume will be about 2.86 million on Sunday, Dec. 28.

The busiest day last year was Friday, Dec. 27, when TSA screened just under 2.85 million travelers.

"TSA expects 2025 to be another record setter following major improvements this year to make airport security more seamless and secure," TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl said in a statement.

In May, TSA began enforcing the REAL ID Act. However, additional fees won't kick in until next year.

Beginning Feb. 1, 2026, the agency will refer all passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID and still want to fly an option to pay $45 to use TSA ConfirmID to establish identity.

© Just The News