Driver slams car into gate at FBI Pittsburgh field office in 'act of terror': official

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt - Just The News 17 de septiembre, 2025

A driver slammed into a metal gate with a car at the FBI Pittsburgh field office on Wednesday in an "act of terror," according to a bureau official.

Donald Henson of Penn Hills, Pa., was identified as the suspect, after allegedly ramming into an entrance gate at around 2:40 a.m. with a white Toyota sedan before exiting the vehicle and then grabbing an American flag from inside the car and throwing it over the gate, FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said at a press briefing, Fox News reported.

Henson fled the scene on foot after the crash and may be dangerous, Giordano added. It is not clear if he was armed, and no FBI personnel were injured.

"We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI," Giordano said. "This was a targeted attack on this building."

Henson is a former military member and may have been experiencing a mental health issue, according to authorities.

"Right now, he is wanted in connection with this crime against the FBI," Giordano said. "It is a federal offense, and we will be seeking prosecution to the fullest extent."

He also said Girodano visited the field office a couple of weeks ago to make a complaint that "didn't make a whole lot of sense" but that officials nevertheless looked into the allegation, then contacted him to say no applicable federal crime.

© Just The News