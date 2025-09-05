'Worst of the worst': ICE nabs killer of 8-year-old, child porn distributor

Published by Ben Whedon - Just The News 5 de septiembre, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday confirmed the arrest of an array of violent criminals, including one convicted murdering an 8-year-old child and another convicting of distributing child pornography.

"Yesterday, ICE arrested more WORST OF THE WORST criminal illegal aliens including an illegal alien convicted of murdering an 8-year-old. Other criminal illegal aliens arrested were convicted of distributing child pornography, bank robbery, assault, and drug trafficking," a DHS spokesperson said. "Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, these dirtbags are off American streets."

Vicente Lopez-Padilla of Cuba stood at the top of this week's roundup, with a prior conviction for killing an 8-year-old child.

Luis Cabrera-Cantarero of Honduras also stood out among those arrested, with a conviction for promotion, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

Also making the list was Angel Eduardo Zamora-Yanez of Venezuelan, who was previously convicted for assault and taking a weapon from a peace officer.

Ahmed Ali Asiri of Saudi Arabia was previously convicted of bank robbery.

Sebastian Navarrete-Oyorzabal of Mexico was previously convicted of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.

The arrests comes as ICE and DHS ramp up their efforts to arrest and deport illegal aliens after the passage of the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act" significantly increased the federal budget for such operations.

