FBI Director Kash Patel's girlfriend is suing a podcaster for defamation and $5 million in damages

Published by Just The News 30 de agosto, 2025

Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, filed a defamation lawsuit earlier this week against podcaster and former FBI agent Kyle M. Seraphin.

According to the complaint, which was first posted by Court Watch in its newsletter on Friday, Seraphin falsely alleged that Wilkins was a foreign agent “assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI.”

Wilkins is a country music singer and has been in a relationship with Patel since January 2023, according to The Hill.

Seraphin is being accused of falsely claiming on his podcast that Wilkins is a “former Mossad agent,” a reference to Israel’s spy agency, and a “honeypot.”

“He [Seraphin] is accusing Ms. Wilkins of being a spy for a foreign government, conducting espionage to undermine our national security and/or to manipulate federal law enforcement at the highest level and even committing treason. These accusations are all categorically false, and Defendant knows it,” the complaint reads.

The complaint also says that Seraphin has “knowingly, or with reckless disregard for the truth, fabricated this accusation at the expense of Ms. Wilkins to obtain personal profit, generating outrage to drive up his viewership.”

Ms. Wilkins is seeking $5 million in damages.

