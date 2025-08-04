Record number Illegal migrants coming ashore in UK sparks protests, political reform, Trump warning

The increasing number of migrants crossing the English Channel to try to come into the United Kingdom illegally – a 73% increase from 2023 and 898 alone Wednesday by boat – is sparking protests in the region and comes just days after President Trump, while in Scotland, warned leaders to “get their act together” on the matter.

The most recent figures from the United Kingdom's interior ministry, known as the Home Office, show the number of illegal channel-crossers so far this year is 25,436 – a 51% increase compared with this point last year (16,842) and 73% higher than in all of 2023 (14,732), according to The Guardian newspaper.

"On immigration, you better get your act together," Trump, who has significantly curbed illegal migration since taking office in January, in large part by tightening U.S. border security, told UK leaders on his Scotland trip. "You’re not going to have Europe anymore."

Reform UK Party leader Nigel Farage posted a video of migrants arriving last week in boats and said the public had enough.

"898 illegals crossed the English Channel yesterday," he wrote on X Thursday. "This means more hotels, more costs and more people who should not be here. The public have had ENOUGH!"

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently had an opinion piece published in The Sun where he said that his government was taking massive steps to combat illegal migration, including freezing the assets of gang leaders from other countries in the UK and returning 35,000 people to their home countries.

The migrants are coming in large numbers from Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Poland and China.

Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron put together a deal last month in which Paris would take back individuals who got across the Channel but are not eligible for asylum in the UK. London will accept those who qualify for asylum through a legal process in exchange.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticized the deal, saying it "will not even make a dent," in the Uk's massive immigration problem, the BBC reports.

Meanwhile, recently announced plans to provide accommodation for individuals seeking asylum in the UK, sparked anti-immigration protests in the English towns of Epping and Waterlooville.

Over a thousand demonstrators in Waterlooville on Wednesday carrired UK flags and signs that read "Stop the Boats," according to the BBC.

In Epping, pro-immigration and anti-immigration protesters clashed at hotels being used to accommodate migrants.

In June, an anti-racism protest collided with an anti-migrant protest in Dublin, Ireland.

Demonstrators on the anti-racism side had signs that read “Blame the Government, not migrants” and “Dublin stands against racism", while protesters on the anti-immigration side wore hats that said “Make Ireland Great Again," according to the Irish Times.

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor in March announced his bid for president of Ireland, with his main priority being tackling the amount of migrants coming into the country.

McGregor made headlines in 2023 for speaking out against the current Irish government, specifically over the significant surge in immigrants entering the country.

He has also been in the news for being found liable in a sexual assault lawsuit in Dublin last year.

