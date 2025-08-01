US economy added 73,000 jobs in July: Labor Department

The U.S. economy added 73,000 jobs in July, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The number was below Wall Street expectations of about 100,000 non-farm, payroll jobs.

The unemployment rate increased to 4.1%, compared to 4.1% in June, according to the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Total non-farm payroll employment changed little in July and has shown little change since April, the bureau said about its report.

© Just The News