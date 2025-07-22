ICE arrests illegal immigrant whom judge released after he allegedly decapitated Illinois woman

Published by Nicholas Ballasy 22 de julio, 2025

Immigration law enforcement officers in Chicago arrested a Mexican illegal immigrant who was released by a judge following accusations that he decapitated a missing Illinois woman and stored her body in a container with bleach.

The Department of Homeland Security said that Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, 52, of Waukegan, Illinois, was initially arrested in April and charged with obstructing justice, hiding a corpse and abusing a corpse, according to a Fox News report.

Lake County Judge Randie Bruno released Mendoza-Gonzalez from custody following his first court appearance, Fox News reported.

The victim is Megan Bos, 37.

