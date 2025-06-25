1960s teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman dies from cancer at the age of 81

Published by Just The News 25 de junio, 2025

Former teen idol Bobby Sherman, who was known as a teenage heartthrob in the 1960s and 1970s, died from cancer on Tuesday at the age of 81.

Sherman's wife Brigitte Poublon confirmed her husband's death in a statement released by "Full House" star and family friend John Stamos. Sherman revealed he had stage 4 kidney cancer earlier this year, per the Associated Press.

"It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman," Poublon said. "Bobby left this world holding my hand − just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage."

Sherman rose to fame in the 1960s and had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including his hit songs Little Woman, and Julie, do you love me? He also had six albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

Sherman later became a certified medical emergency technician and instructor for the Los Angeles Police Department, where he taught first aid and CPR to new police recruits.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News.

