Georgia GOP Rep Buddy Carter nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for Israel, Iran ceasefire

Georgia GOP Rep. Buddy Carter nominated President Trump on Tuesday for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"I write to formally nominate Donald J. Trump, the 47th President of the United States, for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his extraordinary and historic role in brokering an end to the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and preventing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet," Carter said in a letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.

"In a statement that has since reverberated around the globe, President Trump announced the terms of a complete and total ceasefire agreement, commending both Israel and Iran for their courage to end the war. His message of mutual respect and peace will now result in a full cessation of military activity, no further escalation, and the preservation of thousands, if not millions, of lives throughout the Middle East and around the globe," the congressman added.

Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday that was to begin on Tuesday, after the two countries exchanged missile fire and the U.S. hit Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday. However, the deal was punctured Tuesday by airstrikes from each side.

"President Trump's influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible. President Trump also took bold, decisive actions to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism remains incapable of acquiring a nuclear weapon," Carter continued. "His leadership at this moment exemplifies the very ideals that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognize: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony."

Trump on Tuesday morning said Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire agreement. However, later Tuesday morning, he posted on Truth Social, "ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES".

