FBI's investigation on COVID coverup zeroing in on three separate plots

A sprawling FBI investigation into possible criminal coverups during the COVID-19 pandemic is zeroing in on three separate plots involving the origins of the virus; the hiding and destruction of federal records; and the manipulation of the vaccine approval process and subsequent side effects.

Agents in at least three cities — Cleveland, New York, and Baltimore — are working quickly in the investigation. The investigation was given a legal springboard in a major court ruling holding that China concealed the origins of the COVID-19 virus as well as recent information uncovered by Congress.

The existence of the sprawling investigation was made public last week by FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who described the probe generally in a social media post.

“As we read and process reports of a new COVID strain emerging, I want you to know that we are actively investigating, in multiple field offices, the cover-up of the origin of the COVID virus, along with associated matters requiring our attention,” Bongino wrote in his X account. “You deserve answers.”

Some of the evidence driving the most active parts of the investigation includes emails in which federal scientists admit they were trying to hide discussions about COVID and the vaccine from the public by using private emails.

The possibility of illegal conduct in that matter is being led by agents in Baltimore, officials told Just the News.

Concerns and related evidence that federal scientists may have tried to hide elements of COVID's emergence in Wuhan, China because of its own research there are being led by agents in Cleveland, officials added.

There is now open-source intelligence suggesting the earliest recorded case of COVID in China’s databases may have been in September 2019 and that several scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were sickened by the virus in October 2019, well before China admitted that there was human transmission of the virus in January 2020.

Both of those pieces of evidence were submitted as court filings by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who won a $24 billion judgment against China for his state earlier this year.

The judge’s ruling affirming that China engaged in an illegal cover-up makes clear reference to the evidence.

“China’s pattern of actions strongly suggests that it had knowledge of the existence and human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19 virus as early as September 2019,” U.S. District Judge Steven N. Limbaugh Jr. wrote earlier this year.

“This evidence includes a statement by a Chinese professor of biostatistics at Wuhan University, who told a Chinese medical journal (in a statement he later attempted to retract) that he had access to a confidential national database that included at least one suspected COVID-19 fatality of a patient living more than 13 miles from the Wuhan "wet" food market and who fell ill in September 2019,” Judge Limbaugh wrote.

“The U.S. State Department, for its part, has stated that it “has reason to believe” that several researchers inside the WIV became sick with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in autumn 2019,” Limbaugh added,

What did they know, and when did they know it?

One key question FBI agents are trying to solve is when American scientists or federal officials learned of the concerns in China, and in turn, did they endeavor to cover them up.

On that point, Congress unearthed evidence that a Chinese scientist tried to submit evidence in December 2019 of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19, but the data was removed by the NIH from a U.S. government database.

“As per our previous correspondence, we have deleted the following sequence submission(s) from our processing queue,” a NIH scientist wrote back to China in a December 28, 2019, email that was uncovered by the House Energy and Commerce committee that looked into the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

The Cleveland-based FBI investigation is focused on whether federal scientists or political leaders intentionally misled the American public, deleted evidence or lied to Congress, and it constitutes the most sprawling part of the overall investigation, officials said.

A third leg of the investigation is centered in New York and focused on questions about whether there was political manipulation of the approval process for the COVID-19 vaccine and then subsequent efforts to hide from the American public some of the early side effects that were emerging from the vaccine, including heart inflammation in young adults.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has done significant investigative work on these issues, which FBI agents are beginning to probe. A whistleblower from one of the vaccine makers is also driving some of the previous investigative work, officials said.

