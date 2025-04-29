University of Pennsylvania violated Title IX with trans swimmer: Department of Education

Published by Just The News 29 de abril, 2025

The University of Pennsylvania has violated Title IX by allowing a transgender swimmer to compete, according to the Education Department.

The department's Office for Civil Rights informed Penn's president that the Ivy League school's "policies and practices violated Title IX by denying women equal opportunities by permitting males to compete in women’s intercollegiate athletics and to occupy women-only intimate facilities," according to the department's announcement on the matter.

The announcement on Monday didn't mention Lia Thomas, but the transgender swimmer competed for the university in 2022 and won a Division I title that year, which Thomas may now lose.

Last month, the Trump administration suspended $175 million in federal funding that the university was receiving.

UPenn is currently under Title IX investigation for letting Thomas compete against women, use women's locker rooms and allegedly expose male genitalia to female athletes.

The Education Department also said Monday the university has 10 days to voluntarily resolve the Title IX violations or risk a referral to the Justice Department.

Penn can resolve the violations by issuing a statement to its community saying that it will follow Title IX in all of its athletic programs; restore all individual athletic awards, titles, records, honors, or similar recognition for Division I swimming competitions to all female athletes after misappropriation to male athletes competing in female sports; and send letters to each female athlete whose recognition is restored by apologizing on the university's behalf.

“Little girls who look up to Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan can find hope in today’s action – the Trump Administration will not allow male athletes to invade female private spaces or compete in female categories,” said Craig Trainor, the department's acting assistant secretary for Civil Rights.

Natalia Mittelstadt wrote this article for Just The News

