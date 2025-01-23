Donald and Melania Trump: 20 years of marriage in 20 images

On January 22, 2005, US tycoon Donald Trump and Slovenian model Melania Knauss said "I do" to each other. They met in 1998, at a party during New York Fashion Week, and after about seven years of dating, they decided it was time to take the plunge and get married.
This Wednesday, Donald and Melania Trump celebrated their twentieth anniversary or, what is colloquially known as 'porcelain wedding'. A date that almost coincided with the return of both to the White House as president and first lady, positions they already exercised between 2017 and 2021.
Taking advantage of the moment, Trump congratulated his wife on Truth Social with a text and an image of the wedding day for the 20 years that have passed since they got married.
From their marriage Barron was born on March 20, 2006, their only child together.