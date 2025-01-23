Donald and Melania Trump: 20 years of marriage in 20 images

Donald and Melania Trump, at the presidential ball Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

On January 22, 2005, US tycoon Donald Trump and Slovenian model Melania Knauss said "I do" to each other. They met in 1998, at a party during New York Fashion Week, and after about seven years of dating, they decided it was time to take the plunge and get married.

This Wednesday, Donald and Melania Trump celebrated their twentieth anniversary or, what is colloquially known as 'porcelain wedding'. A date that almost coincided with the return of both to the White House as president and first lady, positions they already exercised between 2017 and 2021.

Taking advantage of the moment, Trump congratulated his wife on Truth Social with a text and an image of the wedding day for the 20 years that have passed since they got married.

From their marriage Barron was born on March 20, 2006, their only child together.

20 images of the Trump marriage .

Donald and Melania Trump, during a gala in 1999Cordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, at the 83rd Oscars galaCordon Press.

Barron, Donald and Melania Trump, on the Hollywood Walk of FameCordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, at Christmas 2018Cordon Press.

Donald, Barron and Melania Trump, before the 2016 presidential electionCordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, in 2003Cordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, at the 2025 presidential ballCordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, with Queen Elizabeth IICordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, on the White House lawnsCordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, on Air Force OneCordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, at the funeral of former President George H. W. BushCordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, from the White House balconyCordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, at Arlington CemeteryCordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, in 2001Cordon Press.

Donald, Melania and Barron Trump, during the 2024 presidential campaignCordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, with King Charles IIICordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, with Barack and Michelle ObamaCordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, with Mike PenceCordon Press.

Donald and Melania Trump, at the White HouseCordon Press.