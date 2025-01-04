Hollywood brags about being 'inclusive' and 'progressive,' but has no room for female directors

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 4 de enero, 2025

A report by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University revealed that in 2024, only 16% of the top 250 grossing films were directed by women (the same figure as in 2023).

Narrowing the range of success, the figure is even lower. Eleven percent of the top 100 most successful films were directed by women, marking a decline of 3 percentage points from the previous year.

These numbers show the hypocrisy of an industry that publicly boasts of relying on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies. Hollywood leads the discourse on gender equality, while its behind-the-scenes numbers tell a different story.

Hollywood and its 'equity' theory

Hollywood touts its progressive agenda with "inclusion" in its film products, but the data shows that ideal is not always reflected in the makeup of those in positions of power.

The answer is simple. Far more men in Hollywood are interested in these top positions and strive to be successful in them, just as they do in other fields of work, such as construction, commercial fishing or mining.

Men continue to dominate in physically demanding and dangerous jobs. According to recent statistics, less than 5% of lumberjacks and just 9% of commercial fishermen are women. Yet despite this, discussions of "equity" almost never focus on these sectors.