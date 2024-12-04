Taylor Swift is Spotify's 2024 Global Top Artist
The top five of the most-listened-to artists in the world is completed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish.
Taylor Swift’s momentous run has not stopped. She was named Spotify's 2024 Global Top Artist for the second year in a row. The singer managed to top the list with more than 26.6 billion plays worldwide. She is also the most-listened-to artist in the United States, followed by Drake and Zach Bryan.
"To celebrate Taylor’s monumental achievement, fans will see a first-ever special badge on her Spotify artist profile. Swifties from around the globe can be on the lookout for a special surprise to celebrate their fandom soon!" wrote the platform in its annual list of featured artists.
The top five list of most-listened-to artists in the world is rounded out by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish. The well-known Spotify Wrapped feature aims to honor the fans, artists, authors, podcasters and creators who "made 2024 a record-breaking, culture-shaping and fan-shaking year."
Society
"In the world of podcasts, we have seen the growth of incredible fandoms across sports, comedy, and true crime in 2024. In fact, more than half a billion people have listened to a podcast on Spotify since we entered the space in 2019," the platform detailed.
Meanwhile, Spotify explained that the most-played song was “Espresso“ by Sabrina Carpenter and the most-played album worldwide was “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” by Taylor Swift. The list of the most viral songs was topped by "Die With A Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.