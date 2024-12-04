Taylor Swift is Spotify's 2024 Global Top Artist

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

Taylor Swift’s momentous run has not stopped. She was named Spotify's 2024 Global Top Artist for the second year in a row. The singer managed to top the list with more than 26.6 billion plays worldwide. She is also the most-listened-to artist in the United States, followed by Drake and Zach Bryan.

"To celebrate Taylor’s monumental achievement, fans will see a first-ever special badge on her Spotify artist profile. Swifties from around the globe can be on the lookout for a special surprise to celebrate their fandom soon!" wrote the platform in its annual list of featured artists.

The top five list of most-listened-to artists in the world is rounded out by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish. The well-known Spotify Wrapped feature aims to honor the fans, artists, authors, podcasters and creators who "made 2024 a record-breaking, culture-shaping and fan-shaking year."

"In the world of podcasts, we have seen the growth of incredible fandoms across sports, comedy, and true crime in 2024. In fact, more than half a billion people have listened to a podcast on Spotify since we entered the space in 2019," the platform detailed.

Meanwhile, Spotify explained that the most-played song was “Espresso“ by Sabrina Carpenter and the most-played album worldwide was “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” by Taylor Swift. The list of the most viral songs was topped by "Die With A Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.