A top Harris aide says she is too busy to talk to the press

Kamala Harris has given less than five interviews in nearly three months as presidential candidate/ Mandel Ngan AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 20 de septiembre, 2024

Kamala Harris continues her policy of giving as few interviews as possible. According to Axios, the Democratic candidate for president and her running mate, Tim Walz, have given seven interviews between them, up to ten times fewer than Donald Trump and JD Vance. In trying to explain this situation, Keisha Lance Bottoms, a senior adviser to the Democratic campaign, said Harris is too "busy."

Bottoms, who was mayor of Atlanta before serving in Joe Biden's White House, spoke with Jake Tapper on CNN and was asked about Harris' unwillingness to talk to the press.

"Why is she not doing more interviews to talk about her policies and answer some of the questions that voters have about her policies and her change on her views on some of them?" asked Tapper.

"Well, Jake, she’s done interviews. And I know that we would love- or you would love to see her sit down every single day with CNN and do interviews. But it’s that she’s a very busy person. She’s the vice president as well as a candidate," Lance Bottoms replied.

"And we heard her today talk about her views on these policies. It may not be in the format that the media would like. It may not be that she’s sitting down doing a one-on-one interview, but we heard her today in Georgia talk about her stance on reproductive freedom and if she's elected as president of the United States, how she would use the power of the pen to make sure that these freedoms are protected," he added.

Since Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee more than 60 days ago, she has not held a single press conference, which has increasingly angered journalists.

Recently, the Democrat participated in an event with Oprah Winfrey, with whom she spoke in the presence of other celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock and Jennifer Lopez, among others.