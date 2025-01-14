Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, is leaving the network

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 14 de enero, 2025

MSNBC President Rashida Jones stepped down from her position Tuesday. Jones announced her decision on a call with most of MSNBC's staff.

Rebecca Kutler, who was already part of the management team, will take the reins of the network on an interim basis. Kutler came to MSNBC in 2022 after a long stint at CNN, where she was executive producer for Don Lemon.

"I came to this decision over the holidays while reflecting on our remarkable journey and the many successes we’ve achieved together as a team," Jones wrote to MSNBC staff. "I am more confident than ever that MSNBC is well-positioned for the future," she concluded.

The change at the top of the progressive news network comes as its corporate parent company, Comcast, prepares to merge MSNBC and other cable channels into a separate, publicly traded company.

As a result, MSNBC is expected to no longer be linked to NBC News, and there has been speculation about the possibility of a name change.