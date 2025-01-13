GOP introduces bill to require DNA testing at border for all immigrants

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de enero, 2025

A group of Republican senators introduced a bill to require DNA testing at the border of immigrants and the minors accompanying them in order to prove they are related and prevent child trafficking perpetrated by Mexican cartels and other criminal gangs.

Specifically, this rule - called the Stop Child Trafficking Act - would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to deport or not allow the entry of those illegal immigrants who refuse to submit to a DNA test. This is not the first such proposal to be introduced.

The bill would also impose prison sentences of up to ten years for those who falsify family relationships, as the crime would be criminalized with a higher degree of severity.

The bill's sponsors are Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee), Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), Ted Cruz (Texas), Steve Daines (Montana), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Bill Hagerty (Tennessee), John Hoeven (North Dakota), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Mississippi) and Thom Tillis (North Carolina).

"Joe Biden's border crisis is a humanitarian crisis"

Through a statement, Sen. Blackburn (Tenn.) claimed that "as many as 30% of children DNA tested were found not to be related to the illegal immigrants posing as family members."

In an exclusive interview with VOZ in August 2024, Blackburn criticized Biden for the situation at the border: "Joe Biden's policy from day one was to start making executive actions that would weaken immigration law and make it easier to illegally enter the country."

For their part, Cruz and Daines underlined the "loopholes in the laws" and took aim - as did Blackburn - at the Biden Administration for being the one ultimately responsible of the serious crises facing the country.

"Cartels are trafficking millions of illegal immigrants across the US-Mexico border, and they are exploiting every loophole in our laws to do so," Cruz said. "Joe Biden’s border crisis is a humanitarian crisis, where innocent children are exploited by violent gangs and cartels," Daines said.

Before and after the election, Donald Trump has always maintained that he will be ruthless on illegal immigration. With control of the House and Senate, initiatives such as the End Child Trafficking Act should have no trouble becoming law.