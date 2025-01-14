Published by Israel Duro Verified by 14 de enero, 2025

David Weiss, the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden, released a devastating report of his inquiries into the first son. Weiss accused Hunter of profiting "significantly" from his last name in his business dealings and denied that his drug addiction at the time he committed the crimes could justify his tax evasion. The special counsel, moreover, criticized President Biden's pardon of his son, especially the accusations that it was a "selective" and "unfair" process, as it "undermines public confidence in the judicial system."

For Weiss, it is proven that "as a lawyer and well-educated businessman, Mr. Biden consciously and willfully decided not to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes over a four-year period. From 2016 to 2020, Mr. Biden received more than $7 million in total gross income, including approximately $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020."

Hunter Biden chose to fund his ‘extravagant lifestyle instead of paying his taxes’

This income was derived, according to the special counsel, from the use of his last name and connections: "Mr. Biden obtained this money by using his last name and connections to secure lucrative business opportunities, such as a board seat at a Ukrainian industrial conglomerate, Burisma Holdings Limited, and a joint venture with individuals associated with a Chinese energy conglomerate. He negotiated and executed contracts and agreements that paid him millions of dollars for limited work."

The report notes that, Hunter "willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes." Instead, the first son chose to spend "millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle instead of paying his taxes."

Hunter's crimes are not 'inconsequential' or 'technical' violations of the tax code

For Weiss, "These are not 'inconsequential' or ‘technical’ tax code violations. Nor can Mr. Biden's conduct be explained away by his drug use-most glaringly, Mr. Biden filed his false 2018 return, in which he deliberately underreported his income to lower his tax liability, in February 2020, approximately eight months after he had regained his sobriety. Therefore, the prosecution of Mr. Biden was warranted given the nature and seriousness of his tax crimes."

"The evidence demonstrated that as Mr. Biden held high-paying positions earning him millions of dollars, he chose to keep funding his extravagant lifestyle instead of paying his taxes. He then chose to lie to his accountants in claiming false business deductions when, in fact, he knew they were personal expenses. He did this on his own, and his tax return preparers relied on him, because, among other reasons, only he understood the true nature of his deductions and he failed to give them records that might have revealed that the deductions were bogus."