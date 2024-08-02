Keanu Reeves to make Broadway debut in fall 2025 with 'Waiting for Godot'

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 2 de agosto, 2024

Actor Keanu Reeves will make his Broadway debut. The performer has signed on, along with fellow actor Alex Winter, as the leads in "Waiting for Godot," which will land at the New York theater in fall 2025.

In the play, directed by Jamie Lloyd, Reeves will bring Estragon to life, while Winter will step into the shoes of Vladimir in the adaptation, which will hit an ATG theater in just over a year and about which the two have already spoken in a joint statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter:

"We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays." Joint statement from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

The director of the new adaptation, Jamie Lloyd, also spoke to the entertainment outlet and assured that he was thrilled to be able to produce this new adaptation of "one of the greatest plays of all time":

"It is a real honor to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett’s sublime masterpiece — one of the greatest plays of all time." Jamie Lloyd, director of the theatrical adaptation 'Waiting for Godot'.

Samuel Beckett's play has now been adapted a total of four times on Broadway. The last time this production was presented on the iconic New York street was in the 2013-2014 season, with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart playing, respectively, Estragon and Vladimir.

Keanu Reeves' reunion with Alex Winter

"Waiting for Godot" will not only be the first time we see Keanu Reeves on stage, many consider this adaptation to be a reunion between the "John Wick" star and his partner Winter.

They first appeared sharing the screen in the 1989 comedy, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure." Three years later, the two were back together again in "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey," which was released in 1991. And, almost three decades later, they returned to star in a new installment of the saga titled "Bill & Ted Face the Music" which hit the American big screen in August 2020.

Keanu Reeves will combine this new project with his upcoming appearances on the big screen. The performer recently signed on to voice the villain Shadow in "Sonic 3."

In addition, a new installment of "John Wick" titled "John Wick Presents: Ballerina" which will feature Ana de Armas in the role of Rooney, the saga's new leading lady.