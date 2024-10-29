Debbie Mucarsel-Powell tried to sabotage Rick Scott's campaign event

Published by Belen Corral Verified by 28 de octubre, 2024

In this exclusive video, we take you to the heart of a tense political conflict in Florida. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Democratic Senate candidate and known as "Debbie the Devil," makes an unexpected appearance at a rally for Republican Senator Rick Scott. With just a few feet dividing the two groups, the rivalry and strong ideological differences were on full display.

During his speech, Scott's supporters hurl accusations of communism and socialism at Mucarsel-Powell, escalating the tension until the police ask her to leave. This incident captures how campaigns in Florida have become a reflection of increasing political polarization.

Watch the video for a closer look at how this moment unfolds, a sign of the intensity of election campaigns in the state and the firm stances of both parties.