How much does it cost to host Thanksgiving dinner? These are the cheapest and most expensive states

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner in 2024 is 19% more expensive than last year, according to a study by Lending Tree. The average cost, according to the report, will be $431, something that has not discouraged Americans from offering their homes as hosts, as 56% plan to cater the family meal at home.

According to the 2,000 respondents, about $265 will be spent on food and drink and about 166 on decor per household. And that's despite relief from the decline in the price of turkey from last year. Right now, according to USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data, a 16-pound turkey costs $25.6 on average, down 6% from last year.

Turkey at its lowest price since 1985

In fact, it's the lowest price since 1985, largely because of fowl flu, AFBF economist Bernt Nelson told Quartz, who also points to a decline in demand as an explanation for the drop in the price of the day's star dish.

The survey also shows the tricks by Americans to avoid going over budget: Thus, "Thanksgiving hosts opt for cheaper meal options (27%) or resort to coupons (26%). About 16% are reducing their usual guest list and only a small percentage (9%) are forgoing Thanksgiving this year."

Hawaii, the most expensive, Wisconsin, the cheapest

In addition, the cost per diner is also strongly influenced by the state where they are located. Thus, according to the Center for Food Demand Analysis & Sustainability at Purdue University, "the price of Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people ranges from $58.20 to more than $80."

Thus, "hosting is most expensive in Hawaii ($80.2), Alaska ($73.84), Maryland ($70.66), Nebraska ($70.29) and California ($70.19), where the effects of inflation are being felt strongly. Hawaii and Alaska, in particular, face high transportation costs for their food due to their location," the analysis states.

By contrast, residents of Wisconsin ($57.05) Georgia ($58.2), Kansas ($58.21), Missouri ($59.11), Alabama ($59.13) and Idaho ($59.45), can host dinner at the cheapest price, due to "the lower cost of living and abundance of produce" there.