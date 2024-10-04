Elon Musk to accompany Trump on his return to Butler

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump will return to the place where, in July of this year, he was the target of a assassination attempt. He will hold a campaign rally and billionaire Elon Musk announced he will attend to support the Republican candidate.

The rally is scheduled for Saturday at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds, north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The location is especially meaningful for Trump due to the violent attack that nearly cost him his life.

The former president promoted the event in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He called the rally "historic." The message included a photo of him raising his fist on July 13 shortly after the attack. Musk responded to the post and said "I will be there to support!"

A return loaded with symbolism

Trump's return to Butler has been described by his campaign team as an opportunity to finish the speech that was interrupted by the attack. During a recent rally in North Carolina, the former president explained that he felt the need to return to Butler to finish what he started: "There have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of… and the first case in Butler, Pennsylvania, great place, and we're going back to Butler. We're going to go back and finish our speech."

The attack, which occurred last July 13, left a tragic toll. Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter and father of two daughters, lost his life protecting his family. Trump will honor his memory during the rally, also recognizing David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were injured in the attack. The campaign has indicated that Trump will thank law enforcement, emergency services and the community that supported him during those difficult times.

Musk's support

Elon Musk publicly announced his support for Trump following the attack in July. The billionaire's presence strengthens the bond between the former president and some of the most influential individuals in the tech sector at a crucial time for Trump's presidential campaign.

The rally in Butler will be closely watched. It will be critical for both Trump's campaign and his political aspirations for the 2024 election.