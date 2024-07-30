Criticism rains down on Biden for his plan to reform the Supreme Court: "It would erode the rule of law"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

Joe Biden unveiled his plan to reform the Supreme Court (SCOTUS). The president spoke first in an op-ed and then from the Lyndon Johnson Presidential Library, where he defended the implementation of term limits for judges, the creation of a "binding" code of conduct and making it clear that "there is no immunity for crimes a former president committed while in office;

Months away from leaving office, the president said Monday from Texas that the Supreme Court has been leaving a series of "dangerous" precedents, so he sees a need for reform.

"And most recently and most shockingly, the Supreme Court established in Trump vs. the United States a dangerous precedent. They ruled, as you know, that the president of the United States has immunity for potential crimes he may have committed while in office, immunity. This nation is founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Each of us is equal before the law. No one is above the law!" the president said during his speech at the Lyndon Johnson Presidential Library;

Biden's proposal did not take long to generate reactions from across the political spectrum, although mainly from the Republican Party, whose members criticized the president's intentions;

Reactions to Biden's plan to reform the Supreme Court

One of the first to express himself on the matter was Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who was a former Texas attorney general before the highest court and was even an assistant to William Hubbs Rehnquist, president of the Court between 1986 and 2005.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have declared war on the Supreme Court. They will stop at nothing to undermine the Constitution and erode the rule of law. The Supreme Court is the one branch of government they cannot control, so they are trying to burn it to the ground," he wrote on his X. account;

In the same vein was expressed Mike Johnson, president of the House of Representatives, who took aim at Biden also on social networks.

"President Biden's proposal to radically overhaul the U.S. Supreme Courtwould tip the balance of power and erode not only the rule of law, but the faith of the American people in our system of justice. This proposal is the logical conclusion to the Biden-Harris Administration and Congressional Democrats’ ongoing efforts to delegitimize the Supreme Court. Their calls to expand and pack the Court will soon resume," he said.

Another strong reaction came from William Barr, who served as attorney general during the administrations of George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump.

"Americans need to understand that the campaign to radically change the Court is coming. While current proposals, such as term limits for senior judges and the imposition of a code of ethics, threaten the Constitution and the separation of powers, the far left demands that the Court be filled with more liberal judges," he captured in an op-ed with Kelly Shackelford, president, CEO and senior adviser of the First Liberty Institute.

Finally, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), asserted that, "when the left doesn't get its way, it tries to change the rules."

"Note to Democrats — you can’t throw out the Constitution because you don’t agree with the results," she sentenced.