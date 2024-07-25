Obama believes Kamala Harris is not capable of beating Trump and that's why he hasn't endorsed her

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House. Mandel Ngan / AFP

Former President Barack Obama believes Kamala Harris does not have the necessary capabilities to defeat Donald Trump, according to a recent report in the New York Post.

The New York tabloid, citing a source close to the Biden family, said Obama is deeply unhappy with Harris' position, who is practically assured of the Democratic nomination pending official confirmation in a matter of weeks.

"Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win," the source told the New York paper. "Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her."

According to this source, Obama, who was allegedly behind the plan by top Democrats to get Biden out of the race, was surprised when Biden and party elites immediately endorsed Harris.

In fact, so far the former president is the only high-profile Democrat who has not publicly endorsed Harris.

In a statement on Medium, Obama hinted that he supports an open convention to choose the strongest Democratic candidate.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges," the former president tweeted.

According to the New York Post source, the former president, instead of Harris, wanted Arizona Senator and former astronaut Mark Kelly "at the top of the ticket."

The same person quoted has little hope that Harris can beat Trump, considering her incapable of debate and answering the tough questions on the issues that matter most to voters.

"Wait until the debate… She can’t debate. She’s going to put her foot in her mouth about Israel, Palestine, Ukraine. She’s going to say something really stupid," said this person, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely on the subject.

Another anonymous Democratic source, also close to the source, criticized Obama in statements to the New York Post claiming that the former president cannot see beyond his personal ambitions.

"Obama being surprised by a smart political decision actually makes sense when coupled with his personal inability to see politics beyond his singular, immediate interests," the person told the media outlet.

Biden's resignation and Harris' promotion comes weeks after a disastrous performance by the president in the debate against Trump in Atlanta, Georgia.

Since that time, Biden kept falling in the polls as Trump's popularity surged as concerns about the Democratic president's health grew.

According to various nationwide reports, Biden, despite his unpopularity, did not want to drop out of the race. However, he was pressured by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Obama himself to step down with less than five months to go before the election.